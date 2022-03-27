Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.96. The stock had a trading volume of 863,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $248.17 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day moving average is $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

