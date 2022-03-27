Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$42.30 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.28.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

