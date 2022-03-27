Landbox Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $76,984.89 and approximately $29.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.03 or 0.07012486 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.50 or 0.99768775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046596 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.