Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 408.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.
NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $16.17.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
