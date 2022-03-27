Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 408.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

