Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $3,165,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 146,792 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,976. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CBRE Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

