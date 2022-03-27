Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Latham Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Latham Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Latham Group by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

