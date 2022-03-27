Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 323,851 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

