Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi Sells 3,982 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Esam Elashmawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.32 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

