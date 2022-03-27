LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 64,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.