LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 648,901 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPL. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LG Display by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.