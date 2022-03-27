Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

