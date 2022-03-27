Lightstreams (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $651,712.30 and $203.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00036185 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00112946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

