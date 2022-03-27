LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Reaches $19.53 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $55,631.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00035723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00112028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,829,083 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.