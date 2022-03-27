Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 95,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,459,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

LILM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

