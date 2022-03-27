Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
LNC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. 1,081,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.
Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.
