Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

