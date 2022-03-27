Lincoln National Corp Buys 7,083 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 216.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 123,264 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $8,322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $5,997,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

