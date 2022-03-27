Lincoln National Corp Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

