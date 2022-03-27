Lincoln National Corp Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

