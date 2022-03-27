Lincoln National Corp Purchases 55 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 44.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.18 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $315.67 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

