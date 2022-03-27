Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 193,536 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $192,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.