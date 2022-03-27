Lincoln National Corp Sells 676 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 53,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

