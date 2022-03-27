Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.03. 3,393,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $250.96.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

