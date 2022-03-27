Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $155.11 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 2.04% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $155,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 302,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,211. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

