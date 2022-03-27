Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $224.96 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up approximately 2.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.80% of VeriSign worth $224,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.75. The stock had a trading volume of 445,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.10. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

