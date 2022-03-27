Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Asana worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,885,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Asana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $955,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares valued at $4,433,558. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

ASAN traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 7,531,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

