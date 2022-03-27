Liquity USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.02 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $723.60 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00111078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars.

