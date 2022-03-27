LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Buys $18,750.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. LiveOne Inc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

