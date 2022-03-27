Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 12,479 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2,461.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.