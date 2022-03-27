Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $330.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $295.00 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

