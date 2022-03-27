Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 139,498 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

