Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11,055.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.88 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.