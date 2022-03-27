Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $349,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $413.47 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.07 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.58.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.29.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

