Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 898 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

