LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $$3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNSPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

