Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

LITE stock opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

