Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.38

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $7.28. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 105,730 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

