LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 2,736 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertiv by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,033 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

