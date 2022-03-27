LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 771 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

