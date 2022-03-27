LVW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,237 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

