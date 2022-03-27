LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.