LVW Advisors LLC Takes $416,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

