LVW Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

AZPN opened at $157.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

