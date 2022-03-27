Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 248.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.96. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,580. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

