Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CEO Antony Spring Sells 919 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) CEO Antony Spring sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $24,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

