Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,996 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises about 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $196.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.78 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

