Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,805 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $270.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

