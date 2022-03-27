Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 625 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

