Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 702 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

MO opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

