Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.22 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 447,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

